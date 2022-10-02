Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.3 %

LBTYA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 2,320,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

