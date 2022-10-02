LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Trading Down 0.8 %

LifeVantage stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 21,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,013. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 61.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.