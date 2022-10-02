LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LPTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.87.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.