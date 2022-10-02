Lightstreams (PHT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.00

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 133% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $223,663.12 and $28.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 96.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.41 or 0.99988252 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059088 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00063941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00082062 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,408,133 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

