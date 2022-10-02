Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 392,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 144,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $130.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Limestone Bancorp Announces Dividend

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

