LIQ Protocol (LIQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,809.00

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, LIQ Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One LIQ Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LIQ Protocol has a market capitalization of $276,882.00 and approximately $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LIQ Protocol Coin Profile

LIQ Protocol Coin Profile

LIQ Protocol’s genesis date was August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. The official website for LIQ Protocol is liqsolana.com. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIQ Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIQ Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIQ Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

