Lition Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $46,109.48 (LIT)

Lition (LIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Lition has a total market cap of $46,109.48 and $123.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2021. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,028 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.