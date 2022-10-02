LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

LIVB stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.