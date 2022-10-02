LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.
LiveOne Stock Performance
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveOne will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveOne (LVO)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.