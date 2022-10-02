LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Stock Performance

LVO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 131,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,010. LiveOne has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveOne will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveOne

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.