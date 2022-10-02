LOCGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. LOCGame has a market cap of $2.10 million and $42,048.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LOCGame’s official website is locgame.io.

Buying and Selling LOCGame

According to CryptoCompare, “Legends of Crypto (LOC) is a type of Top Trump Card Game on blockchain where players can win valuable tokens as well as NFT items. It leverages Decentralized Finance and DAO governance to create a sustainable, enjoyable and fun playing game ecosystem.”

