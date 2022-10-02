Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Up 24.2% in September

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 344,200 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Longeveron stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 268,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,634. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.04. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,414.09% and a negative return on equity of 58.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Longeveron will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGVN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

