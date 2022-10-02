Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Cap of $18.85 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $18.85 million and approximately $150,402.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lossless is lossless.cash.

Buying and Selling Lossless

According to CryptoCompare, “Lossless protocol – at its core, a piece of code that token creators insert into their tokens – this code empowers Lossless to freeze any fraudulent transaction based on a set of fraud identification parameters.LSS tokens were built as an integral part of the Lossless ecosystem to significantly influence the DeFi market and achieve more remarkable results by involving its community when making crucial decisions.”

