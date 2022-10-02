Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,049,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,565. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

