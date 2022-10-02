LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 81,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $206.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.12.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at $752,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock worth $243,442. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in LSI Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

