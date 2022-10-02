LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 542 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

