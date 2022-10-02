LVW Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $104.14 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.36 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average is $133.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

