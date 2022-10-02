LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after purchasing an additional 911,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $344,866,000 after purchasing an additional 480,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

eBay Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

