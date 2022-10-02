LVW Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in McDonald’s by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $626,251,000 after buying an additional 572,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6 %

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.11. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

