LVW Advisors LLC Sells 25,677 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,677 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 25,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

