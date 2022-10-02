LVW Advisors LLC Sells 779 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AZN opened at $54.84 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

