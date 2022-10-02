LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IYE opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

