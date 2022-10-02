Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup to C$85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.09.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$65.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$64.49 and a 12 month high of C$113.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.11 billion. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 9.4799997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 75.90%.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.