Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 251,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 754.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maiden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Maiden Trading Up 5.4 %

About Maiden

MHLD stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Maiden has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $187.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22.

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.