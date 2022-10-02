Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 669,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

MN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 274,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.15. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth $45,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth $93,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the first quarter worth $122,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

