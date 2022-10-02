MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Hits $0.0425 on Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 221,000,000 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MANTRA DAO is mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

