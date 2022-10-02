Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Marine Products stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $289.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $95.81 million for the quarter.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products in the first quarter worth about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 66.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

