Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:FINMW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Marlin Technology has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marlin Technology stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) by 337.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

