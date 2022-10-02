Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $284.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

