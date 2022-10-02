McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

