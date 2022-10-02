MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. 1,320,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

