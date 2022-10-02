Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

