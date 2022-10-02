MeetPle Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.34 Million (MPT)

MeetPle (MPT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, MeetPle has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. MeetPle has a total market capitalization of $36.34 million and approximately $25,552.00 worth of MeetPle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MeetPle coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MeetPle Coin Profile

MeetPle launched on December 30th, 2021. MeetPle’s total supply is 2,998,900,006 coins. MeetPle’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MeetPle’s official website is meetple.io.

Buying and Selling MeetPle

According to CryptoCompare, “MeetPle, a combination of “Meet” and “People,” will be the center of various means of connecting people.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MeetPle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MeetPle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MeetPle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

