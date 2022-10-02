MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,510,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,077. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

