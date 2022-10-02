MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Up 14.3% in September

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 8,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.78. 5,510,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.