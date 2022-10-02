MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $5.30.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
