Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Midwest Trading Down 6.6 %

MDWT opened at $13.23 on Friday. Midwest has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $42.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Get Midwest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Midwest to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at Midwest

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Midwest news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp acquired 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midwest stock. Knott David M Jr grew its position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Midwest accounts for 1.8% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 9.46% of Midwest worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.