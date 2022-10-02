MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

