Mixin Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for about $152.24 or 0.00790134 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $152.24 million and $11,043.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Mixin
Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mixin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
