Monero (XMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $88.69 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $140.58 or 0.00731801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,209.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00274744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00141638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00605070 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00253144 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,182,079 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

