MoonStarter (MNST) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

MoonStarter (MNST) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. MoonStarter has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonStarter has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonStarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoonStarter Coin Profile

MoonStarter launched on June 6th, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. MoonStarter’s official website is moonstarter.net. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonStarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONSTARTER Mission is to be the single-stop multi-chain launchpad for selected projects without distinction of the blockchain used. While the current project landscape is scattered and dependent on the blockchain used, MOONSTARTER will offer the possibility to launch on one or multiple selected blockchains.”

