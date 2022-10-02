moonwolf.io (WOLF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54,784.15

moonwolf.io (WOLF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One moonwolf.io coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. moonwolf.io has a total market cap of $54,784.15 and $30,597.00 worth of moonwolf.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, moonwolf.io has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005543 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

moonwolf.io Profile

moonwolf.io is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. moonwolf.io’s official Twitter account is @moonwolf_io.

Buying and Selling moonwolf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WolfCoin is an alterative crypto currency with a block time of 300 seconds and running off the X11 algorithm. “

