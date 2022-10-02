Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,611 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

WGO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. 554,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,285. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

