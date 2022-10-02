Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Cut to Underperform at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MPLX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Mplx Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Mplx by 34.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

