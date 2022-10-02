Mute (MUTE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.93 Million

Mute (MUTE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mute has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Mute coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mute has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mute Coin Profile

Mute launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official website is mute.io. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

