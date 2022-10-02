Namecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,541.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $8,541.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,138.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00601242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00602018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00250880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00048154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is namecoin.info.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.