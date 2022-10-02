National Bankshares Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCI.B. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.95.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

RCI.B stock opened at C$53.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.73. The stock has a market cap of C$20.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$52.75 and a 1-year high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Rogers Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

