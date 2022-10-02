Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Hits $863.31 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Neo has a total market cap of $863.31 million and $41.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $8.63 or 0.00044991 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Neo
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
