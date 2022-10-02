NEST Protocol (NEST) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $122,543.00

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $122,543.00 and approximately $6.01 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol was first traded on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,942,434 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

