Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,848,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

