NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 54,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 16.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.